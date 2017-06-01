When George Wallace Came to Town

George Wallace’s Roadshow

Governor George C. Wallace of Alabama became famous in 1963 when he declared that he stood for “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.” He demonstrated this resolve by blocking the University of Alabama’s doorway to stop the first black students from enrolling. In 1964, he decided to take his show on the road.

That year, Wallace tested the waters at three carefully selected primaries — Wisconsin, Indiana, and Maryland — where he thought he could find a sympathetic audience. He attacked integration and praised the police, clearly appealing to traditionally Democratic voters who opposed their party’s civil rights measures.

In each, he impressively garnered at least a third of the vote; at the time, many believed that he had actually won the Maryland primary.

No one would call George Wallace a conventional politician. He was friends with Alabama Klan leader Robert Shelton and his United Klans of America. Alabama under his governorship saw some of worst violence of the civil rights era, including the Birmingham church bombing, which killed four young girls, and Viola Liuzzo’s murder.

When Wallace spoke, he evoked this violence. His snarling demeanor alternated with a folksy charm, producing a certain kind of charisma that apparently appealed to bigots nationwide. His rallies encouraged violence against critics and sometimes ended in a brawl.

The bloody spring and summer of 1968 opened the door for Wallace’s second campaign: President Lyndon Johnson withdrew from the race, and both Wallace’s long-time nemesis Martin Luther King and the hated former Attorney General Bobby Kennedy were assassinated. He decided to run this time on the American Independent Party ticket, using “Stand Up for America” as his slogan.

He fine-tuned his speeches to appeal to Northern audiences, attacking “pointy-headed bureaucrats,” “liberals,” and “pinkos” who placed the burdens of civil rights and welfare programs on the working class’s shoulders. The audience especially loved “Our lives are being taken over by bureaucrats, and most of them have beards!”

Wallace didn’t have to dig too deep to find Northern soil rich in racism, xenophobia, antisemitism, and plain old parochialism. These lower-middle-class and working-class voters yearned for someone like Wallace to express their anger at a party that they felt had abandoned them.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in small campaign donations poured in from across the country, and Wallace bragged that they demonstrated his popular support. This, however, concealed the dirty facts: he financed his campaign through Alabama’s traditional, corrupt methods, and Texas billionaire Bunker Hunt provided a large share of Wallace’s war chest.

He loved barnstorming across the North, meeting eager audiences everywhere he went. He usually chose to speak at European ethnic social clubs, American Legion halls, or Veterans of Foreign Wars posts where he gleefully whipped up the traditionally Democratic audience. Along the way, he attracted violent racists. James Earl Ray, King’s assassin, worked briefly for his campaign in California.

Tom Turnipseed — Wallace’s campaign manager who later became a famous South Carolina liberal — recalled one unnerving interaction with a supporter:

I remember I was in a little town in south central Massachusetts called Webster. I went to the Polish American Club and the manager says . . . “When Governor Wallace is elected president,” he said, “he’s going to line up all these niggers and shoot them, isn’t he?”

On July 11, 1968, Wallace arrived in Stoughton to collect signatures to get on the state ballot. Neither a local social club nor a veterans’ group hosted him; he was allowed to rally at town hall, the seat of Stoughton’s government.

Wallace’s security team arrived first. A flatbed truck pulled up, and, according to Stoughton Chronicle reporter Dick Solito, “Several burly men piled out of an accompanying car and skillfully erected a three-sided, steel, bullet-proof lectern in the trailer.” Others set up tables to sell campaign paraphernalia and ballot petitions.

A country–western band — Sam Smith and Travelers — entertained the crowd, which Solito estimated at between five and six hundred people. A handful of protesters — the reporter thought they were local college students — showed up, too. Soon Wallace emerged from his car to the band’s cry: “Ladies and gentlemen, the next president of the United States, George C. Wallace.”

The band struck up “Dixie.” Acting town manager Manuel J. Rodrigues welcomed the candidate, an extraordinary gesture considering that most Northern government officials avoided Wallace like the plague.

He launched into a speech he’d honed during the previous six months on the campaign trail. “I have never in my life made a statement that reflected on anybody because of his race, color, creed, or national origin.” He pledged to restore law and order and lashed out at Washington officials: “When I’m president I’ll call back all the bureaucrats, throw all of their briefcases into the Potomac River, and make them find jobs in private industry.”

He also exhorted the crowd, “Stand with the police, take the handcuffs off them. Then you will see law and order.” Solito recorded that the audience “met [this] with applause.” Wallace finished his speech, and many lined up to shake his hand. He soon left for another stop on his campaign roadshow.